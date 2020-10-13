Somaliland: Military Officer Killed in army base in Hargeisa

HARGEISA – Somaliland military official has been killed in an assassination-style attack in the capital Hargeisa, police have confirmed amid ongoing probe to capture the assassins.

Witnesses told local media that men armed with pistols shot dead the military official walking to his home on Monday evening.

The assassins escaped the scene immediately after the attack, reports say.

Police reached the scene, collecting the dead body and embarked on an investigation into the incident. Security officials say police probe is underway to find those who were behind the attack, stopping short in giving further details until investigation is complete.

Assassination-style attacks targeting Somaliland armed forces officials have been less common in Hargeisa and other major towns in Somaliland in recent years.