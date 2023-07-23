Vice President HE. Sayli’e opened the International Book Fair

HargeisaPress– Vice President HE. Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail Sayli’e yesterday opened the international exhibition of books which was attended by various officials, guests from around the world and hundreds of people.

Sayli’e, who spoke at the opening of the book fair, praised the chairman of the Hargeisa cultural center who has been running the international book fair for the last 16 years.

VP said that the youth of Somaliland will benefit from the exhibition of learning to read and write.

“A nation makes progress when it gets knowledge and the youth work hard to read and write.

“Somaliland is a people that can endure and be resilient in the face of problems they face. The people of Somaliland have reached here with perseverance.

The Vice President urged the general public to build their knowledge so that themselves and their country can progress.