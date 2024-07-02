The United States: We have received information that the Somaliland Elections will be postponed

The United States government has warned of a plan to postpone the Somaliland presidential and political elections scheduled to take place in the country on November 13, 2024.

The Assistant Secretary of State of the United States, especially the African Office, Molly Phee, said that there is information about the intention to postpone the elections in Somaliland.

Assistant Molly Phee described the postponement of Somaliland elections as unfortunate and unexpected.

Molly Phee said this at a conference she attended in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Molly said that they are encouraging Somaliland elections to take place on the scheduled date of November 13, 2024.

“The ongoing Somaliland elections as we speak. Somaliland has a good reputation for elections. But I have heard information that efforts are being made to postpone the elections in Somaliland. I don’t think this is good for Somaliland. We encourage Somaliland elections to take place on schedule.” said Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Molly Phee.

Molly Phee, is the highest official of the United States government who talks about Somaliland elections.

The Somaliland Electoral Committee has already announced that they will officially hold the same elections for the Presidency and Political Organizations on November 13, 2024, with Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi signing the day of the elections.

The president of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, in his speech on the occasion of June 26, said that the elections will be held legally, and the implementation of the elections is the responsibility of his government.

However, in recent times, there has been a strong debate about the voter verification system in Indha, with some political parties and organizations strongly opposing it.

HargeisaPress Desk