MP Safiya Saeed has been sworn in as the 128th mayor of Sheffield, making history by becoming the first black woman and the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to hold the highest civic office in the city of Sheffield.

Born in Somaliland, Safiya Saeed has been in Sheffield since 1985, where she grew up. Safiya Saeed’s election as Lord Mayor is a testament to her determination, community service and deep social activism. Her inauguration was attended by officials, friends and family she is proud of – many of whom travelled from Somaliland to mark this historic occasion.

“I stand before you today with great joy,” she said in her acceptance speech. “It is beyond an honor – I am honored to be the first Black woman wearing a hijab to hold this role. Today, this gives me a platform to grow and give back to my community.”

Safiya Saeed has held several positions on Sheffield City Council, including deputy mayor and chair of the North East Local Authority. She is also the founder of Reach Up Youth , a grassroots organisation dedicated to empowering young people from underserved and minority communities.

In her work with Youth, she focused on developing leadership, building trust, supporting mental health, and tackling isolation – creating safe and inclusive spaces where young people can thrive and find their voice.

Safiya Saeed arrived in Sheffield as a young woman and has lived in the city for nearly forty years. Her life, family, and activism are all rooted in the community she now proudly belongs to.

“I am very proud to take on the role of Lord Mayor, making history as the first Black woman, wearing a hijab, to hold this position in Sheffield,” she saeed.

She added, “I came to Sheffield in 1985, and this city has truly become my home – a place where I have always felt like I belong.”

The theme of her school year is “Connecting Sheffield” – focusing on building bridges between communities, sectors, and generations. Safiya Saeed aims to make the city a collaborative hub where investors, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and local residents can work together to build a brighter, more inclusive future.

Its historical designation goes far beyond Sheffield, inspiring diaspora communities around the world, particularly in the Horn of Africa and across Muslim and Black communities around the world.