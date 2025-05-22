Somaliland President visits Haramuus facility where undersea internet cables are located, connecting the internet to the Horn of Africa

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, who began a three-day official visit to the Republic of Djibouti, visited important infrastructure sites in Djibouti, especially telecommunications centers.

The President of Somaliland visited important infrastructure sites in Djibouti, including the Djibouti Telecom headquarters located under the sea and modern buildings that Djibouti has built.

The President of Somaliland was welcomed to the Djibouti Telecom modern telecommunications center by the Minister of Information of Djibouti and the Director of the Djibouti Telecom center.

After the inspection, the President of the Republic of Somaliland signed the Guest Book of the Djibouti Telecom headquarters.

Djiboutian officials who welcomed the Somaliland President to the facility said, “We welcomed President Cirro to the Cable Station, highlighting Djibouti’s role as the digital hub of East Africa. With 10 submarine cables, this facility connects Africa to global networks.”

By sharing experiences and strengthening ties with Somaliland, we have developed a shared vision: a connected digital future that drives regional growth.”

The visit of the President of Somaliland reflects a broad commitment to regional diplomacy and cooperation, as both sides seek to further strengthen ties in the areas of economic development, connectivity, and regional stability.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro is also scheduled to visit other important infrastructure sites in Djibouti during the remainder of his trip.