UK: MP Kim Johnson calls on the world to recognize Somaliland for its positive role in the Horn of Africa

MP Kim Johnson, a member of the British Parliament, said that Somaliland deserves international recognition for the peace and functioning government it has established in its country.

Kim Johnson made the remarks at a ceremony to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Somaliland’s independence held at the Westminster House of Parliament in the UK.

She pledged to support the cause of Somaliland’s statehood and to further enhance the long-standing partnership between the UK and Somaliland.

MP Johnson detailed the democracy, free elections and functioning government that the Republic of Somaliland has established in a region surrounded by many challenges.

She also urged the world to recognize Somaliland for the positive role it has always played in stabilizing the Horn of Africa.

MP Johnson stated that they would work to further enhance political and trade cooperation between Somaliland and the UK.

She also congratulated the citizens of Somaliland on the 34th anniversary of their recently restored independence. She praised the progress made by the government and security sectors in Somaliland since 1991.