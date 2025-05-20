Somaliland: 34 Years of Self-Governance and Democratic Progress

By Abdilahi Ahmed

Amaano Secondary School Principal

Counselor and political Commentator.

Somaliland, My country.

Somaliland, officially known as the Republic of Somaliland, is a self-declared independent state located in the Horn of Africa. Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has carved a reputation for political stability and democratic governance in a region often plagued by conflict. The territory lies along the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden, bordered by Djibouti to the northwest, Ethiopia to the south and west, and Somalia to the east. It spans an area of 176,120 square kilometers and is home to an estimated 5 to 6 million people as of 2024. Its capital and largest city is Hargeisa.

As Somaliland celebrates its 34th year of independence in 2025, its political history showcases a steady march toward democracy and governance built on popular participation.

Timeline of Key Elections and Political Milestones:

2001 – Constitutional Referendum:

❖ A landmark event where 97% of voters supported Somaliland’s independence through a constitutional referendum.

2002 – Municipal Elections:

❖ It m arked the beginning of multi-party democracy. UCID, UDUB, and Kulmiye won seats across various districts.

2003 – Presidential Election:

❖ UDUB’s Dahir Rayale Kahin won by a slim margin of 80 votes, becoming the first directly elected president with 205,595 votes.

2005 – Parliamentary Elections:

❖ UDUB: 33 seats

❖ Kulmiye: 28 seats

❖ UCID: 21 seats

2010 – Presidential Election:

❖ Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Silanyo” of Kulmiye won with 49.6%, defeating Dahir Rayale (33.2%) and Faysal Ali (17.2%).

2012 – Municipal Elections:

❖ Kulmiye, Waddani, and UCID emerged as the three dominant political parties

2017 – Presidential Election:

❖ Muse Bihi Abdi of Kulmiye became the 5 th president with 55% of the vote. His rivals, Abdirahman Cirro and Faysal Ali, received 41% and 4% respectively.

2021 – Municipal and Parliamentary Elections:

❖ Municipal: Kulmiye, Waddani, and UCID led local government seats.

❖ Parliament: Waddani – 31 seats, Kulmiye – 30 seats, UCID – 21 seats.

2024 – National Political Party Election:

❖ Waddani – 34%

❖ Kaah – 21%

❖ Kulmiye – 17%

2024 – Presidential Election:

❖ Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Cirro” won with a commanding 64%, defeating incumbent Muse Bihi (35%) and Faysal Ali (1%).

Presidents of Somaliland (1991–Present):

1. Abdirahman Ahmed Aw Ali : Ruled from 1991 to 1993

2. Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal : Ruled from 1993 to 2002

3. Dahir Rayale Kahin : Ruled from 2002 to 2010

4. Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Silanyo ” : Ruled from 2010 to 2017

5. Muse Bihi Abdi : Ruled from 2017 to 2024

6. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Cirro ” : Current president.

Conclusion:

Over the past three decades, Somaliland has made remarkable strides in self-rule, electoral democracy, and peaceful political transitions. Despite its status as an unrecognized state, its commitment to holding regular elections and building strong institutions stands as a model of resilience and governance in the Horn of Africa. As Somaliland marks 34 years of independence, its democratic journey continues to inspire hope among its citizens and admirers around the world.