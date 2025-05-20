Somaliland: 34 Years of Self-Governance and Democratic Progress

By Abdilahi Ahmed
Amaano Secondary School Principal
Counselor and political Commentator.
Somaliland, My country.
Somaliland, officially known as the Republic of Somaliland, is a self-declared independent state located in the Horn of Africa. Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has carved a reputation for political stability and democratic governance in a region often plagued by conflict. The territory lies along the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden, bordered by Djibouti to the northwest, Ethiopia to the south and west, and Somalia to the east. It spans an area of 176,120 square kilometers and is home to an estimated 5 to 6 million people as of 2024. Its capital and largest city is Hargeisa.
As Somaliland celebrates its 34th year of independence in 2025, its political history showcases a steady march toward democracy and governance built on popular participation.
Timeline of Key Elections and Political Milestones:
2001 – Constitutional Referendum:
2002 – Municipal Elections:
2003 – Presidential Election:
2005 – Parliamentary Elections:
2010 – Presidential Election:
2012 – Municipal Elections:
2017 – Presidential Election:
2021 – Municipal and Parliamentary Elections:
2024 – National Political Party Election:
2024 – Presidential Election:
Conclusion:
Over the past three decades, Somaliland has made remarkable strides in self-rule, electoral democracy, and peaceful political transitions. Despite its status as an unrecognized state, its commitment to holding regular elections and building strong institutions stands as a model of resilience and governance in the Horn of Africa. As Somaliland marks 34 years of independence, its democratic journey continues to inspire hope among its citizens and admirers around the world.