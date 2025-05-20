Somaliland President to visit Djibouti

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro, is set to embark on a trip to the Republic of Djibouti tomorrow.

This trip by the President of Somaliland to Djibouti will be his second trip to the country since he assumed office.

The President of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro, is expected to pave a new path for the relations between Somaliland and Djibouti, which have declined in recent years.

The President is accompanied on his trip by members of the Cabinet, including the Ministers of the Presidency, Information, Aviation, Investment, Sports and the Chief of the Intelligence Service.