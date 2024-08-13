The talks between Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara are on the verge of collapsing

Ankara- The talks between Ethiopia and Somalia that were going on in Ankara, Turkey, are on the verge of collapsing.

The Turkish government’s plan to impose a neutral solution in the talks between Ethiopia and Somalia has failed.

The Ethiopian government has doubled down on the implementation of the MoU with Somaliland.

Somalia wants Addis to cancel the MoU agreement first, and then ask for Somalia’s sea.

Ethiopia insists on its desire for Somaliland’s port, and refuses to cancel the agreement it signed with Somaliland.