Somaliland: A Key to a More Balanced Africa Policy Beyond China’s Control

In a world where power and access are key, Somaliland offers an opportunity that many have yet to recognise. Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa, has operated independently for over 30 years without official recognition from other nations. It has held credible elections, built functioning institutions, and maintained peace in a challenging region.

What it now requires is greater international engagement, and two countries—India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—could play a significant role in this. Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali Republic, which came after years of poor governance and repression. Rather than descending into chaos, it rebuilt itself. Local communities restored governance through their efforts and established a multiparty political system.

Elections are held regularly. Leaders change without disruption, even in closely contested races. For example, in 2003, the presidential election was decided by just 80 votes. Opposition victories in 2010 and again in 2024 led to peaceful transitions. In a region often troubled by conflict and political instability, Somaliland demonstrates that peace and democracy can work—even without international recognition or external.

India has global ambitions and growing ties across Africa. It now has a timely opportunity to take a principled and strategic step. In 1971, India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh’s independence—an act that changed the course of South Asian history. Somaliland presents a similar opportunity for clarity and leadership.

India already trades extensively with Somaliland, exporting oil, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and clothing. Many Somalilanders travel to India for healthcare and education. Establishing a trade office in Hargeisa and launching direct flights to Berbera would strengthen both economic co-operation and people-to-people links.

Somaliland is more than just a trade partner. Its location—adjacent to the vital maritime routes of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden—is of significant strategic value. Its Berbera Port is rapidly developing into a key regional hub, following major investment by the UAE’s DP World. As India seeks alternatives to infrastructure controlled by China, Berbera presents a secure, open, and reliable option. Unlike Djibouti, where China maintains a military base, Somaliland offers India and its Western partners an opportunity to expand their presence without entanglements.

The UAE recognised Somaliland’s potential early on. It has invested substantially in Berbera’s infrastructure and collaborated on trade and defence initiatives. This partnership illustrates what is possible when Somaliland is treated as a serious and capable actor.

Some fear that recognising Somaliland might encourage other separatist movements. However, Somaliland was an independent state in 1960, recognised by over 30 countries before entering a union with Italian Somalia—a union that was never legally ratified. Somaliland’s reassertion of independence is based on sound legal and historical grounds, as well as the clear will of its people.

While Somalia continues to struggle despite decades of foreign aid, Somaliland has achieved peace and democratic governance largely on its own. It is not seeking charity—it is seeking recognition, dignity, and a rightful place in the international community.

Recognising Somaliland is not merely a moral decision—it is a strategic one. It offers India and the UAE a trusted partner in East Africa, counters China’s expanding influence, and contributes to greater regional stability through partnership and shared interests. To see the value in Somaliland and engage now would be a timely and meaningful move—not when it becomes politically convenient, but precisely when it is needed.

Bashe Awil Omar is a diplomat and politician. He served as the Somaliland Representative to the UAE (from 2015-2018) and Kenya (from 2018-2021).