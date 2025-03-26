China’s interference in Somaliland is primarily driven by its geopolitical strategy in Africa, aimed at securing influence, countering Taiwan, and reinforcing Somalia’s territorial claims over Somaliland. Beijing’s involvement has not been limited to diplomacy and economic pressure; it has also played a covert role in fueling instability, particularly in Somaliland’s eastern region of Sool, where the SSC-Khatumo (SSC) rebels have been engaged in a conflict against the Somaliland government.

This article explores how China is interfering in Somaliland, its role in the Sool region conflict, and what kind of support Somaliland needs from the international community to counteract these pressures and maintain its democratic governance.

China’s Interference in Somaliland’s Sovereignty

China’s interference in Somaliland can be traced back to July 2020, when Somaliland and Taiwan established diplomatic relations. This move was seen as a direct challenge to China’s One China Policy, which opposes any form of recognition for Taiwan. Since then, China has intensified its efforts to undermine Somaliland’s sovereignty in several ways:

1. Political and Diplomatic Pressure

• China has actively lobbied against Somaliland’s international engagements, pressuring African Union (AU) members and Western nations not to engage with Somaliland diplomatically.

• Chinese diplomats attempted to bribe Somaliland officials to abandon ties with Taiwan, offering economic aid and infrastructure projects in return for loyalty to Beijing.

• Beijing continues to back the Somali Federal Government (SFG) in Mogadishu, encouraging it to claim Somaliland as part of Somalia and rejecting any recognition of Somaliland’s independence.

2. Economic Sabotage and Infrastructure Manipulation

• China has sought to counter Somaliland’s growing strategic partnerships, particularly with the UAE and Western allies who have invested in Berbera Port.

• Beijing has been accused of trying to gain influence over Somaliland’s critical trade routes, seeking control over Berbera to secure its own commercial and military interests in the region.

• In contrast, China has heavily invested in Djibouti, building its first overseas military base there, strategically placing itself near Somaliland and the Gulf of Aden.

3. Cyber and Media Propaganda

• China has allegedly engaged in disinformation campaigns to delegitimize Somaliland’s sovereignty and democratic governance.

• Chinese-backed media platforms amplify Somalia’s claims over Somaliland, portraying it as a terrorist region rather than a democratic state.

• Pro-China narratives are increasingly being spread across Africa to ensure that no country openly recognizes Somaliland.

China’s Role in Fueling the Sool Region Conflict

One of the most alarming aspects of China’s interference is its alleged role in fueling instability in Somaliland’s eastern Sool region, where the SSC-Khatumo militia has been fighting against Somaliland forces. The SSC rebels claim to represent the interests of the Dhulbahante clan of Eastern Somaliland, opposing Somaliland’s rule and advocating for reintegration with Somalia by creating a new federal member state.

While the conflict has complex local dynamics, China’s indirect support for the SSC rebels raises serious concerns. This support is driven by China’s alliance with Mogadishu and its goal of weakening Somaliland’s territorial integrity.

How China Supports the SSC Rebels:

1. Financial and Logistical Aid Through Mogadishu:

• China provides significant economic and military aid to the Somali Federal Government, which, in turn, directs some of these resources to anti-Somaliland groups like the SSC rebels.

• Somali officials have been accused of channeling Chinese funds to SSC militants, helping them sustain their armed resistance against Somaliland forces.

2. Arms and Equipment Supply:

• Reports suggest that Chinese-made weapons and drones have been found in areas controlled by SSC militias, raising suspicions that China is indirectly arming these groups through Mogadishu.

• China has provided military assistance to Somalia’s national army, which then finds its way to clan militias like the SSC.

3. Political Recognition and Legitimization of SSC Rebels:

• China has been silent on the atrocities committed by SSC militias, signaling indirect diplomatic support.

• Chinese diplomats have engaged with Somali politicians who openly back SSC militias, reinforcing their cause on international platforms.

4. Media Influence and Propaganda in Favor of SSC Rebels:

• Chinese state-affiliated media portrays the SSC conflict as a legitimate struggle against Somaliland rather than an insurgency.

• China has influenced African and Middle Eastern media outlets to highlight Somali government narratives while downplaying Somaliland’s stability.

By backing the SSC insurgency, China is not just interfering in Somaliland’s internal affairs but actively contributing to destabilization. The goal is to weaken Somaliland, prevent its recognition, and ensure that the region remains under Somalia’s influence—thereby securing China’s geopolitical interests in the Horn of Africa.

How Can Somaliland Counter China’s Interference?

As one of Africa’s most democratic and stable territories, Somaliland must secure stronger international support to resist Chinese interference and strengthen its sovereignty. The following measures are essential:

1. Strengthen Diplomatic Alliances

• Somaliland must expand its bilateral relations with democratic nations, particularly the U.S., UK, European Union, and Gulf states, who can counter China’s influence.

• Push for official recognition from more African and Western countries, highlighting its democratic credentials.

• Strengthen ties with Taiwan and other nations that oppose Chinese expansionism.

2. Military and Security Assistance

• Somaliland needs military aid and training from Western allies to counter the SSC insurgency fueled by Chinese-backed Somali forces.

• Seek partnerships with NATO, AFRICOM, and regional security coalitions to modernize Somaliland’s defense capabilities.

• Enhance border security and intelligence-sharing mechanisms with friendly nations.

3. Economic and Investment Growth

• Attract more foreign investments in critical sectors like energy, infrastructure, and trade to reduce dependency on external aid.

• Secure more investors for Berbera Port, ensuring it remains a strategic hub independent of Chinese control.

• Encourage private-sector partnerships with Gulf nations to develop Somaliland’s economy.

4. Counter China’s Media and Disinformation Warfare

• Launch proactive media campaigns to expose China’s interference in Somaliland’s internal affairs.

• Engage international journalists and researchers to investigate and report on Chinese-backed destabilization tactics.

• Strengthen local and diaspora media platforms to counter false narratives spread by Chinese propaganda.

China’s interference in Somaliland is a strategic effort to block recognition, weaken sovereignty, and fuel instability in the region. Through diplomatic pressure, economic manipulation, and indirect support for SSC rebels in Sool, Beijing is attempting to undermine one of Africa’s most democratic territories for its geopolitical gains. To counter this, Somaliland needs stronger diplomatic, military, and economic support from the international community—especially democratic nations that value stability, rule of law, and self-determination. As Somaliland continues to uphold its democratic values and independence, the world must recognize its struggle and stand against foreign interference that threatens its future. The fight for Somaliland’s sovereignty is not just a local issue—it is a global battle for democracy against authoritarian expansionism.