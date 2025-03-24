Somaliland: President Visits Berbera International Airport, Highlights Strategic Expansion Plans

Berbera,(HargeisaPress) – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), accompanied by a high-level delegation, today conducted an inspection visit to Berbera International Airport as part of his official working tour of the Sahil region.

During the visit, the President received a detailed briefing from the Minister of Aviation and Airport Development, Hon. Fuad Ahmed Nuh, on the airport’s progress and future development strategies.

Minister Fuad outlined plans to position Berbera Airport as a key international aviation hub, facilitating transit flights across global routes. He noted that, despite his brief tenure, the airport has already attracted multiple regional airlines, marking significant progress in its operational expansion.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted ongoing initiatives to leverage Berbera Airport for the export of fish, livestock, and agricultural products, as well as preparations to launch dedicated cargo flights between Berbera and Addis Ababa. He further announced collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Trade and Tourism to introduce direct tourist flights on the same route.

Other dignitaries present—including the Mayor of Berbera, the Regional Governor, the Minister of Livestock, and the Minister of Interior and National Security—underscored the airport’s critical role in bolstering Somaliland’s economy and its strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.

In his closing remarks, President Cirro reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Berbera Airport into a fully operational international gateway, open to both passenger and cargo traffic.

The President also commended Minister Fuad for fostering global partnerships in a short period, a milestone that paves the way for Berbera to serve as a key stopover for international flights traversing the region.