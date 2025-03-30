MP Gavin Williamson describes Somalia as a failed state, predicts recognition of Somaliland

Former British Defense Secretary and UK MP Gavin Williamson has described the weak government in Somalia as a failed state.

Gavin Williamson has urged Somali leaders to recognize the statehood of Somaliland, instead of engaging in what he described as “foolish games.”

This MP, who is a strong advocate for the independence of the Republic of Somaliland, posted a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that the Somali President does not rule over Mogadishu, and that this is evidence of the failure of his government.

Gavin Williamson, has predicted that in the coming years, many countries will recognize Somaliland, the only country in the Horn of Africa that has achieved peace and a democratic process.

In recent times, international media have reported an increase in international debates on the issue of Somaliland in the world’s political arena, as over the past thirty years the Republic of Somaliland has implemented a complete state structure, solid security, and free and fair elections that have been held in Somaliland for a long time.