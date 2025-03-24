The President of Somaliland Lays Foundation Stone for Berbera City Water Expansion Project

Berbera,(HargeisaPress)– The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Irro), accompanied by a high-level delegation, today laid the foundation stone for the Berbera City Water Expansion Project as part of the second day of his official working tour of the Saaxil region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of the Council of Ministers, regional leaders from Saaxil, and the General Manager of the Berbera Water Agency. Discussions at the event highlighted the importance of the water expansion project in addressing the growing water needs of Berbera.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Berbera Water Agency, Mr. Khadar Said Ahmed (Firiko), emphasized that the project will significantly boost the water supply in Berbera. He noted that as a coastal city, Berbera has a high demand for water, particularly given the large number of livestock exported through its port.

The Minister of Water Development, Mr. Abubakar Abdirahman Good, also addressed the gathering. He explained that the project is fully funded and implemented by the government, with resources drawn from the national treasury.

In his speech, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Irro) thanked the Ministry of Water Development and the Berbera Water Agency for initiating this crucial project. He urged the relevant authorities to expedite the implementation of the project to meet the urgent water needs of the city.

Finally, the President officially laid the foundation stone, marking the commencement of the Berbera City Water Expansion Project.