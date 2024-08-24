The government of Somaliland is taking action against the companies that carry out the orders of Somalia

The government of Somaliland has said that action will be taken against those who implement the order Somaliland has placed on business companies.

Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Ali Hassan Mohamed (Ali Marehaan), said that those who carry out the orders of the Somali government will be held accountable.

The minister said that those who respect the order of Somalia and implement it have committed a crime against Somaliland, and Somaliland will be held accountable.

He said that Somalia is trying its best to harm Somaliland, and at the same time it is using orders and letters, and if it had military power, it would have started a war.

Minister Marehaan described Somalia as a project of the international community to fight Al-Shabaab, but it is not an independent nation, saying that it cannot stand without foreign help.

He threatened that soon we will see who is stronger in Somaliland and Somalia, and he said that Somalia is standing on its own feet.

The Somali government has ordered private companies to stop using the Somaliland name from September 1.