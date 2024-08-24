Somaliland is a united nation, the President mocked the Prime Minister of Somalia

The Chairman of the Waddani political party Mr. Hirsi Ali Haji Hassan has scoffed at Somalia’s insinuation of depicting division in Somalilanders populaces as to naively assume that they expect the political future to usher in good riddance in their favour.

The opposition leader was equivocal that the nation and the people of Somaliland were one, united and in solidarity as far as the nation of the Republic of Somaliland was concerned, in a statement broadcasted in his X account.

The retort come in the wake of a public conference the Somalia premier had that saw him wishfully hope that they (Somalia) were willing to wait for a change of guard in Somaliland so as to advance their re-union dream.

Mr. Hirsi pointed out that the Somalia wishful thinking was nothing other than day-dreaming on the part of Somalia leadership hence made it clear that the party’s policy was in line with the aspirations of the people that have re-asserted their nationhood, whose sovereignty was borne of independence from the British colonialism.