Somaliland: President Speaks about the conflict in Las Anod

Hargeisa–His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, today spoke about a range of topics including the security situation in Las Anod and the elections planned for this year.

“Our first priority is finding a lasting solution to the current problems in Las Anod. We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in this conflict. As a government, we are showing great restraint and adhering to the ceasefire we announced early February,” said President Bihi.

President Bihi added “The ongoing conflict in Las Anod is one for Somaliland to solve. We, the government, are ready to resolve the issue through dialogue with the traditional leaders and other prominent figures of Las Anod. The Ethiopian government agreed to act as a mediator, but this is still an internal matter for Somaliland to resolve. We have already sent a peace envoy of traditional elders to Las Anod and are ready to accept whatever they decide on the issue that leads to peace/”

On another matter, the President spoke about the upcoming elections and noted that it is a task entrusted to the national election commission. In his remarks, President Bihi said, “The national parties licenses have all expired, and as such, they cannot enter the Presidency election until re-elected. There are also the ten organizations that have recently been certified to compete to become national parties. We urge the NEC to set a date for these elections as soon as possible.”