Hargeisa International Book Fair invited to ZAMBIA this year

The Hargeisa International Book Fair, which is hosted annually by one of the world’s countries and has a theme, is hosted this year by the Southern African country of Zambia.

The Hargeisa International Book Fair, which will be the 18th edition, will run from July 26 to July 31, 2025.

The exhibition, which this year’s theme is “Theme of the Year Africa,” will feature Zambia as the guest country, showcasing its cultural heritage and history.

The exhibition is attended by the highest officials of Somaliland, leaders of national parties, politicians, scholars, delegations from the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and neighboring countries, individual writers, literary figures and cultural experts, and diplomats from various countries around the world who are honored every year at the opening of the exhibition.

The Hargeisa International Book Fair, which will run for six days at the Hargeisa Cultural Center, is an annual cultural event that showcases issues related to culture, books, literature, art performances, and knowledge sharing to delegates from more than 30 countries who are invited each year.

The Hargeisa International Book Fair, every year, honors one of the countries in the world, whose culture and heritage are studied, and a specific theme is designated as the theme of the exhibition each year.

Tunisia was the special guest of honor at the last edition of the Hargeisa International Book Fair in 2024, whose slogan that year was “Oneness”.

It is worth noting that during this exhibition, international experts will share knowledge and experiences with the public related to the agenda items planned for the cultural center to present this year, and will bring together different people.

The leaders of Somaliland, the United Nations, the European Union, and the African Union, politicians and academics, have greatly praised the efforts of the Hargeisa Cultural Center and its staff led by the center’s chairman, Jama Muse Jama, and urged them to continue their efforts there.

The Chairman of the Hargeisa Cultural Center, Dr. Jamac Muse Jamac, who organizes the Hargeisa Book Fair every year, said that during the period the Book Fair was held, the youth of Somaliland benefited and grew intellectually, which is why they are continuing their efforts there.

Over the past 18 years, the Cultural Center has hosted dozens of delegations from African countries and elsewhere.

The Hargeisa International Book Fair, organized by the Hargeisa Cultural Center and the Redsea Cultural Foundation, was first held in Hargeisa in 2008, and is described as the largest cultural event in the Horn of Africa region.

