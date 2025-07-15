Open Letter to H.E. President Abdirahman Abdilahi (CIrro), President of the Republic of Somaliland

Subject: Urgent Concerns Over the Influx of Ethiopian Illegal Immigrants to Somaliland

Your Excellency,

It is with deep respect for your office and our nation’s sovereignty that we write to express urgent concerns regarding a growing crisis at our borders—specifically, the increasing influx of illegal immigrants from Ethiopia.

Over the past several months, communities along our western borders have witnessed a significant rise in the number of undocumented individuals crossing into our territory. Many of these migrants, fleeing economic hardship or seeking opportunity, have entered without documentation, bypassing all legal and security checks. This uncontrolled movement has placed immense pressure on local resources and posed serious threats to national security, public health, and social cohesion.

It is with regret that we must point out the glaring failure and apparent neglect of duty by the Somaliland Immigration Agency in effectively managing and responding to this challenge. The agency’s chronic underperformance, lack of proper screening mechanisms, and weak coordination with border security forces have enabled the current situation to spiral out of control. Our national immigration system, which should serve as the gatekeeper to our sovereignty, has instead become symbolic—present in name only.

The negative impacts of this unchecked migration are already being felt:

Security risks: Without proper vetting, our nation is vulnerable to infiltration by criminals, traffickers, and potential militants.

Strain on public services: Health care, education, housing, and employment sectors are under increasing pressure.

Social tension: The rapid demographic shifts caused by the influx have led to growing resentment among local populations, increasing the risk of unrest.

Economic burden: Illegal immigrants often work in the informal sector, reducing job opportunities for Somalilanders and contributing little to state revenue.

Your Excellency, as the leader of a proud, self-declared sovereign state, you carry the responsibility of protecting the integrity and future of our republic. Therefore, we respectfully urge your administration to take decisive and immediate action. We offer the following recommendations:

1. Comprehensive Border Control Reform: Increase funding and training for border security forces and install modern surveillance systems to monitor key crossing points.

2. Overhaul the Immigration Agency: Audit the agency’s operations, restructure its leadership, and enforce accountability measures for negligence or corruption.

3. Deportation and Repatriation Policies: Establish legal frameworks for the humane detention, processing, and repatriation of undocumented migrants.

4. Regional Cooperation: Engage diplomatically with Ethiopia

5. Public Awareness and Civic Engagement: Launch public campaigns to educate citizens about the risks of harboring illegal immigrants and to promote legal immigration pathways.

6. Legislation Update: Update and enforce immigration laws with clearly defined penalties for violations.

Somaliland must not be perceived as a state with porous borders and ineffective institutions. The legitimacy of our statehood and the stability of our society depend on our ability to protect our territory, enforce our laws, and put the interests of our citizens first.

We trust in your leadership and believe that with swift and decisive action, your government can turn this crisis into an opportunity to reinforce national sovereignty and institutional strength.

Respectfully,

Adnan Shaadiro

Concerned Somaliland Citizen