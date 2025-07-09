Somaliland’s shifting Political trajectory – A Betrayal of Sovereignty or A Pragmatic Pivot

For over three decades, Somaliland has stood as a rare beacon of stability and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa. Since reclaiming its independence in 1991, the self-declared republic has built functioning institutions, held competitive elections, and maintained internal peace—remarkable achievements in a volatile region. Under former President Muse Bihi Abdi, the pursuit of international recognition gained notable traction through strategic partnerships with Ethiopia, the UAE, and key Western allies.

Yet the election of President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi ‘Irro’ in December 2024 appears to mark a significant shift in Somaliland’s political trajectory—one that risks reversing years of diplomatic progress and undermining its hard-earned sovereignty.

The Recognition Drive Under President Bihi

President Bihi’s administration worked tirelessly to advance Somaliland’s case for international recognition. A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Ethiopia in early 2024 signaled a potential breakthrough, with Addis Ababa considering recognition in exchange for naval access to the Red Sea. The UAE’s investment in Berbera Port further elevated Somaliland’s strategic value, transforming it into a vital logistics hub.

Western democracies, including the United States and the United Kingdom, increasingly viewed Somaliland as a reliable and democratic partner. Several U.S. lawmakers in both the House and Senate even introduced legislation urging formal recognition of Somaliland and greater bilateral cooperation. The momentum was real.

However, this progress faced intense pushback. China, alarmed by Somaliland’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan, actively lobbied against recognition. Qatar and Turkey, both strong allies of Somalia’s federal government—widely seen as aligned with Islamist factions—sought to derail Somaliland’s efforts. Egypt, motivated by regional rivalry with Ethiopia, also opposed any move that might enhance Addis Ababa’s influence, including through its partnership with Somaliland.

The Laascaanood Crisis and Foreign-Backed Encroachment

The eruption of violence in Laascaanood in 2023 was a turning point. Pro-union militants—representing only a small fraction of Somaliland’s population—allegedly seized the town with covert backing from Mogadishu, supported by China, Qatar, and Turkey. Since then, Somalia has expanded its footprint into eastern Somaliland, including Sanaag and Buuhoodle districts. The muted response from the Somaliland government has raised alarm bells, with many fearing that territorial concessions are being traded for reconciliation talks.

President Irro’s Risky Realignment

President Irro’s administration has signaled a willingness to engage in dialogue with Mogadishu—a dramatic departure from Somaliland’s longstanding policy of non-negotiable sovereignty. While diplomacy should never be discounted, any negotiations that dilute Somaliland’s territorial integrity or political autonomy pose serious risks. If reports of a softened stance on disputed regions are accurate, it could embolden Somalia and its foreign backers to escalate pressure and destabilize Somaliland’s internal cohesion.

Pragmatism or Miscalculation?

Supporters of President Irro’s approach argue that it reflects pragmatism—seeking to avoid further bloodshed and inviting international mediation. But history offers little reason for optimism. Concessions to Mogadishu have rarely produced lasting peace. Somalia’s federal government remains fragmented, fragile, and heavily influenced by foreign interests that have shown no commitment to a peaceful, two-state solution.

If Somaliland compromises its firm stance on independence, it may find itself drawn into a forced unity arrangement—one that ignores the will of its people and erases decades of self-governance.

The Way Forward

Somaliland’s strength lies in its resilience, democratic values, and the legitimacy of its cause. To safeguard its sovereignty and ensure its survival as a viable state, the current administration must take bold and deliberate steps:

• Reaffirm Sovereignty – The government must publicly and unequivocally assert its commitment to territorial integrity and political independence, particularly in the face of rising external pressure.

• Strengthen Strategic Alliances – Deepen engagement with trusted partners, including the African Union, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Western democracies, to counterbalance the growing influence of Somalia’s foreign backers.

• Mobilize Diplomatic Efforts – Revitalize international lobbying campaigns, highlighting the African Union’s 2005 fact-finding mission, which concluded that Somaliland’s case is “unique and self-justified” in African political history and called for a “special method” to resolve it.

Moreover, Somaliland’s democratically elected government, led by President Irro, should proactively work through global platforms—leveraging the UN Charter, international legal conventions, and bilateral partnerships—to end its 34-year political isolation and economic marginalization. The United Nations should establish a Special Representative Office to address the future relationship between Somaliland and Somalia.

• Secure Laascaanood and Border Regions – If credible reports of foreign-backed militarization are confirmed, Somaliland must act decisively to defend its borders and national unity.

Conclusion

Somaliland’s journey toward international recognition has been long, costly, and principled. Now is not the time to falter. The international community—especially the UN, AU, EU, United States, and the United Kingdom—must not remain silent as powerful actors attempt to redraw the map of the Horn of Africa for their own strategic gain.

For Somaliland, the path forward is clear: reaffirm its sovereignty, resist external manipulation, and assert its right to self-determination. The people of Somaliland have earned their independence through peace, sacrifice, and democratic will. It must not be bargained away.

Written by Suleiman Bolaleh

Sbolaleh.email@gmail.com

Oakland, California