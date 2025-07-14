Taiwanese tourists visit Somaliland, opening a new chapter in strengthening relations between the two countries

Taiwanese tourists have visited the Republic of Somaliland, marking a new chapter in the strengthening bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland expressed heartfelt delight in a public message, saying:

“We are overjoyed to receive Taiwanese tourists visiting the Republic of Somaliland and to share with them the local culture and how far we have come. We look forward to catalyzing more ‘people-to-people’ exchanges and wish everyone a joyful and safe journey.”

This rare and meaningful cultural exchange underscores the deepening ties between Taiwan and Somaliland—two nations united by shared democratic values, resilience, and aspirations for international recognition.

Tourists from Taiwan explored the rich traditions, historical sites, and breathtaking landscapes of Somaliland, engaging directly with locals and experiencing the country’s renowned hospitality firsthand. From the vibrant markets of Hargeisa to the ancient cave paintings of Laas Geel, the visit offered a powerful testament to the value of grassroots diplomacy.

The visit comes amid increased cooperation between Hargeisa and Taipei in areas including healthcare, agriculture, education, and ICT development. While neither Somaliland nor Taiwan is officially recognized by the United Nations, both have carved out dynamic and growing partnerships on the international stage.

Analysts say such people-to-people interactions serve as powerful tools in international diplomacy, fostering mutual understanding and laying the groundwork for future cooperation that goes beyond politics.

This tourism milestone reflects a shared commitment to dialogue, development, and dignity and sends a strong message that solidarity and friendship can flourish even without formal recognition.