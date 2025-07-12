Rising Tensions in the Horn of Africa and Strategies for Survival-Liban I. Abdillahi

The Horn of Africa is experiencing increasing instability due to a combination of internal conflicts, border disputes, economic fragility, and climate shocks. Moreover, the region’s geostrategic significance has drawn the attention of global and regional powers, further intensifying tensions. This article explores the key drivers of instability from local conflicts in Somaliland’s Sool and Sanaag regions to transboundary disputes between Ethiopia and Egypt and proposes survival strategies grounded in regional cooperation, governance reform, climate resilience, and strategic diplomacy.

1. Introduction

The Horn of Africa comprising Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Somaliland, Sudan, and South Sudan has long faced complex challenges. Despite its strategic location at the crossroads of the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, the region remains highly vulnerable to conflict, environmental shocks, and foreign influence (IGAD, 2022). The resurgence of old rivalries and the emergence of new territorial and political disputes such as the tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea or Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) exacerbate instability. Understanding these dynamics and formulating long-term strategies are essential for regional survival and prosperity.

2. Drivers of Rising Tensions

2.1. Political Instability and Conflict

Civil wars, authoritarian rule, and contested elections have weakened state institutions across the region. Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict and Sudan’s ongoing civil war exemplify the fragility of governance (International Crisis Group, 2023). In Somalia, terrorism, clan rivalries, and weak institutions continue to pose security threats. Meanwhile, Somaliland faces recurring unrest in its Sool and Sanaag regions, driven by territorial disputes and clan-based political opposition, undermining internal cohesion and security.

2.2. Regional Rivalries and Proxy Conflicts

Historic rivalries particularly between Ethiopia and Eritrea persist despite peace accords. Fragile détente is consistently threatened by mutual distrust and competition for regional influence. The dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt over the GERD has become a major geopolitical flashpoint, with Egypt viewing the dam as an existential threat. These rivalries, exacerbated by external interference from Gulf states and global powers, often transform development projects into sources of regional instability (African Union Commission, 2023).

2.3. Border Disputes and Territorial Instability

The region is riddled with unresolved border disputes, including the Ethiopia Sudan Al-Fashaga conflict and the Somalia -Kenya maritime boundary case. In Somaliland, the Sool and Sanaag regions, especially near Las Anod, witness frequent clashes due to overlapping claims from Puntland (a federal state of Somalia) and Somaliland. These disputes intensify political fragmentation and fuel humanitarian crises. Somalia’s struggles with federalism further inhibit national cohesion and stability (United Nations, 2022).

2.4. Climate Change and Resource Scarcity

The Horn of Africa is among the most climate-vulnerable regions globally. Prolonged droughts, locust infestations, and erratic rainfall patterns have disrupted agriculture, reduced water access, and triggered mass displacement. Given the heavy dependence on pastoralism and subsistence farming, these environmental shocks have triggered land conflicts, migration, and inter-clan violence (UNECA, 2021).

2.5. Economic Crisis and Social Unrest

Widespread poverty, inflation, and inadequate infrastructure hinder economic progress and fuel social unrest. Youth unemployment is critically high, contributing to frustration and, in some cases, radicalization. In border areas such as eastern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and northern Kenya, economic marginalization and limited state presence have eroded public trust (World Bank, 2023).

2.6. External Geostrategic Competition

Situated near vital global shipping routes including the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb the region has attracted strategic interest from global powers. The U.S., China, UAE, Turkey, and Russia vie for influence through military bases, investments, and partnerships. While these engagements offer development prospects, they also risk turning the Horn into a theater for proxy conflicts, undermining regional autonomy (Verhoeven, 2021).

3. Strategies for Regional Survival

3.1. Regional Cooperation and Integration

Revitalizing regional institutions such as IGAD is essential. These bodies must be empowered with clear mandates to mediate cross-border disputes, negotiate resource-sharing frameworks (e.g., the Nile), and coordinate humanitarian action. Improved cooperation among Horn states including Somaliland and Somalia is vital to defuse militarized competition (IGAD, 2022).

3.2. Governance Reform and Political Inclusion

Promoting decentralization, transparency, and citizen engagement is key to addressing systemic grievances. In regions such as Sool and Sanaag, inclusive dialogue, improved service delivery, and neutral security mechanisms can reduce tensions. Governance that values pluralism and the rule of law is foundational to sustainable peace (African Union Commission, 2023).

3.3. Conflict Prevention and Early Warning Systems

Developing robust early warning systems and supporting inclusive peace platforms can de-escalate tensions before violence erupts. In Somaliland’s contested regions and other disputed zones, localized reconciliation initiatives must be strengthened and institutionalized (International Crisis Group, 2023).

3.4. Climate Adaptation and Environmental Resilience

Investments in climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable grazing, and water-sharing initiatives will enhance resilience. Regional coordination over shared ecological systems rivers, rangelands, and watersheds can reduce competition and environmental degradation (UNECA, 2021).

3.5. Economic Innovation and Youth Empowerment

Programs that promote youth entrepreneurship, renewable energy, and digital innovation are essential to reduce unemployment and extremism. Regional economic corridors, free trade zones, and infrastructure projects can catalyze inclusive economic development (World Bank, 2023).

3.6. Strategic and Balanced Diplomacy

Countries in the region should pursue non-aligned, principled diplomacy that attracts development partnerships without becoming embroiled in great power rivalries. Constructive engagement with the African Union, Nile Basin states, and Red Sea stakeholders can help mediate contentious issues (Verhoeven, 2021).

3.7. The Strategic Role of Somaliland in Regional Stability

Despite its lack of international recognition, Somaliland plays a vital role in maintaining regional stability amid rising tensions and foreign interventions. Its relative stability, democratic institutions, and community-driven peacebuilding serve as a model for conflict resolution and governance in the Horn.

Located along the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland’s growing partnerships through port development and maritime cooperation underscore its importance to trade and security. Furthermore, its capacity for internal conflict resolution, particularly in regions like Sool and Sanaag, highlights the need to empower local governance frameworks.

International stakeholders aiming to promote sustainable peace and counter-extremism in the Horn must acknowledge Somaliland’s constructive role. Including it in regional initiatives such as IGAD processes, AU mediation efforts, and Nile Basin dialogues will strengthen regional cooperation and deter destabilizing external interventions.

4. Conclusion

The Horn of Africa stands at a pivotal juncture. The convergence of internal conflicts, regional rivalries, and environmental crises has created a fragile and volatile context. From the Ethiopia-Eritrea standoff and GERD-related tensions with Egypt to the unresolved disputes in Sool and Sanaag, the need for coordinated, multi-dimensional strategies is urgent.

Amid these challenges, Somaliland offers a powerful example of localized governance, stability, and resilience. Its experience demonstrates the effectiveness of inclusive governance, grassroots conflict resolution, and strategic engagement. Recognizing and integrating Somaliland into regional frameworks could strengthen collective security, enhance development cooperation, and reduce foreign interference.

Sustainable peace in the Horn requires a unified regional vision supported by strong institutions, effective diplomacy, and a commitment to governance innovation. By drawing on internal strengths and inclusive approaches such as those demonstrated by Somaliland the region can chart a path toward enduring stability and prosperity.

By Liban Ismail Abdilahi

Governance Expert and Institutional Development Specialist.

