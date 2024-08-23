Dahabshiil Bank won the award for the best bank in modern technology services

Dahabshiil International Bank, which participated in the 5th International Interest Free & Takaful Forum, organized by AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), won an international award.

The conference, which was held for two days from the 20th to the 21st of August, 2024, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has been officially concluded.

The conference aimed to facilitate the dynamic exchange of ideas and promote the growth of interest-free finance in Africa, a region poised to become a new frontier for Islamic banking and Takaful.

In the forum, critical topics were discussed in depth, including the governance of Islamic finance in Africa, investment opportunities in interest-free banking, the role of Takaful in financial inclusion, and the impact of fintech innovation in Islam. owns the African market. These discussions were effective in setting the strategic direction of Islamic finance in the region.

Dahabshiil International Bank, which was part of the conference, won the “Best Bank of IT Integration and Innovative Products” award given by the Al Huda Center for Islamic Banking and Economics (Al Huda, Center of Islamic banking and economics), based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The award ceremony, which was held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, was attended by Dahabshiil Bank Manager Omar Sheikh.

This success, represents Dahabshiil Bank’s commitment to serve its customers efficiently, and to constantly upgrade the services of Dahabshiil Bank.

This award won by Dahabshiil Bank will be the third one won by the bank in one year.