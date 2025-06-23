President of the Republic of Somaliland Receives Outgoing Swedish Ambassador in Farewell Meeting

HARGEISA– H.E. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), President of the Republic of Somaliland, today received the outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Somaliland and Somalia, Joachim Waem, for a farewell and strategic meeting at the Presidential Palace.

Held in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cordiality, the meeting underscored the longstanding relationship and deepening understanding between the Republic of Somaliland and the Kingdom of Sweden.

President Abdirahman Irro expressed his sincere appreciation to Ambassador Waem for his constructive engagement with Somaliland and the valuable support extended by the Government of Sweden—support that has significantly contributed to the social and development needs of the Somaliland people.

The President reaffirmed Somaliland’s status as a resource-rich and strategically positioned nation, welcoming deeper cooperation with Sweden in areas such as sustainable development, investment, and regional stability—particularly with regard to maritime security in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

President Abdirahman Irro also briefed the Ambassador on key accomplishments of his administration during its initial term, including the formal integration of a large contingent of civilian personnel, the successful advancement of peace initiatives in the eastern regions, and notable strides in Somaliland’s foreign policy.

In response, Ambassador Joachim Waem extended his gratitude to the President, Government, and people of Somaliland for their warm hospitality and close collaboration throughout his tenure. He reaffirmed Sweden’s enduring interest in peace, development, and strengthened bilateral relations with Somaliland.

Ambassador Waem praised the Republic of Somaliland for its unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and democratic governance, noting that the country stands as a commendable model in the Horn of Africa. He confirmed his intention to deliver a comprehensive and accurate report to his government on the ground realities in Somaliland.

The Ambassador further emphasized Sweden’s role as a steadfast partner to Somaliland and acknowledged the many friends of Somaliland within the Swedish Parliament who consistently advocate for closer engagement with Somaliland and support its aspirations on the international stage.

The meeting concluded on a positive and forward-looking note. As a gesture of appreciation, President Irro presented Ambassador Waem with a traditional gift symbolizing the rich heritage and enduring hospitality of the people of Somaliland.

Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr),

Spokesman for the President of the Republic of Somaliland