Taiwanese businessmen exploring business and investment opportunities in Somaliland

The Taiwanese Embassy in Somaliland said that the Taiwan Business Association in Somaliland is exploring investment and business opportunities in the country.

A brief statement posted on the Taiwanese Embassy in Somaliland’s Facebook page reads as follows:-

“We are proud to introduce the Taiwan Business Association in Somaliland (TBAIS) on their first official visit to Somaliland to explore business and investment opportunities.”

The Taiwanese business delegation, led by the President of the Taiwan Business Association (TBAIS) Ms. Alyne Chen, speaking on behalf of the delegation, said that they are ready to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities in the Republic of Somaliland.

The President of the Taiwan Business Association said that they are very interested in the following sectors of the economy:

1. Fisheries and marine resources

2. Water purification.

3. Animal health.

4. Small business financing.

5. Electronic equipment manufacturing and marketing.

The companies represented by the Taiwan Business Association were:

1. YEN & BROTHERS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

2. Aquaponics Company.

3. ZTQ ENTERTAINMENT.

4. HW CAPITAL.

5. CENTRAL SKY INTERNATIONAL TRADING CO.

6. EXCELSIOR BIO-SYSTEM INCORPORATION.

Somaliland Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, who is also the Acting President, today received a high-level delegation from the Taiwan Business Association at the Presidential Palace.