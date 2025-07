Somaliland Central Bank Launches National Payment System Development Program with Key Stakeholders

Hargeisa โ€“ The Central Bank of Somaliland hosted a pivotal consultative meeting at its headquarters to launch the National Payment System Development Program, an initiative designed to modernize the countryโ€™s financial infrastructure. The gathering brought together private banks, financial institutions, remittance organizations, and regulatory bodies to collaborate on the programโ€™s implementation framework and associated regulations.

The meeting aimed to foster cooperation between the Central Bank, financial sector stakeholders, and remittance services to ensure the programโ€™s success. Key goals include enhancing transaction efficiency, security, and accessibility across Somaliland, reducing cash dependency, and advancing digital payment adoption.

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Hamse Abdirahman Khayre, opened the session by welcoming attendees and outlining the programโ€™s objectives. He stressed the need for a unified approach to modernizing Somalilandโ€™s payment ecosystem.

Mr. Khalif Omar, Chairman of the Somaliland Banking Association, and Mr. Muse Dahir Yusuf, Executive Director of the Somaliland Remittance Association, jointly endorsed the Central Bankโ€™s strategy. They praised its inclusive design, thanked the Central Bank for stakeholder collaboration, and highlighted the programโ€™s potential to drive financial inclusion and economic growth.

Leaders from private banksโ€”including Darasalaam Bank, Dahabshiil Bank, Premier Bank, Amal Bank, and IBS Bankโ€”alongside mobile money providers Zaad Service and E-Dahab Service, pledged full support. They committed to partnering with the Central Bank to implement solutions that strengthen Somalilandโ€™s financial infrastructure.

In his closing remarks, Central Bank Governor Mr. Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi hailed the meeting as a milestone in Somalilandโ€™s financial modernization journey. He detailed ongoing efforts to develop comprehensive plans and commended stakeholdersโ€™ collaborative spirit, stating: โ€œThis program is a critical step toward building a robust, inclusive, and efficient payment system that will support Somalilandโ€™s economic development.โ€

Participants included:

โ€“ Private Sector Representatives:

โ€“ Somaliland Banking Association

โ€“ Somaliland Remittance Association

โ€“ Darasalaam Bank, Dahabshiil Bank, Premier Bank, Amal Bank, IBS Bank

โ€“ Zaad Service, E-Dahab Service

โ€“ Central Bank Representatives:

โ€“ Governor, Deputy Governor, Director General

โ€“ Director of Supervision, Director of the Clearing House Office.

The National Payment System Development Program aims to streamline transactions, enhance interoperability among financial institutions, and promote digital payment solutions. This aligns Somaliland with global financial innovation trends and marks a significant stride toward an inclusive, modernized financial future.