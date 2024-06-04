The Somaliland Memorandum of Understanding was presented to the Ethiopian Parliament

The Minister of Transport of the Federal Government of Ethiopia, Alemu Sime, has today explained to the Parliament of that country the importance of his country to the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between Somaliland.

The Minister of Transportation of Ethiopia told the Ethiopian House of Representatives that the Memorandum of Understanding between Somaliland will significantly change Ethiopia’s trade relations with the world.

Dr. Alemu Sime, who presented a legal project for the government of Prime Minister Abiy to implement the laws of the agreement, noted that this agreement will open a new page for Ethiopia’s cooperation with countries in the Horn of Africa.

“As we go along, our country has signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland. This will fulfill the desire of Ethiopia, which has been looking for a sea route, to increase the availability of other sea routes,” said Alemu Sime.

He also said, “This will cause a change in the level of goods we import or export and a change in cooperation with the Horn of Africa.”