Somaliland Central Bank Shines at IADIARC 2025, Forges Promising Partnerships with Taiwan and African Nations

In a landmark achievement, the Somaliland Central Bank delegation, led by Deputy Governor Dr. Hamse Abdirahman Khayre, made a triumphant appearance at the 2025 Africa Regional Committee (IADIARC) Annual General Meeting and Conference, held in Mombasa, Kenya, from June 16-19, 2025. Hosted by the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) and the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), the event showcased Somaliland’s commitment to strengthening its financial stability and public confidence in its banking sector.

The conference delivered inspiring discussions on innovative strategies to safeguard bank deposits and boost public trust in financial systems, with Somaliland’s proactive contributions earning widespread admiration.

In a historic highlight, Dr. Hamse’s team held a groundbreaking meeting with Ms. Yvonne Fan, Deputy Governor of Taiwan’s Central Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) and a key IADI executive. The talks sparked excitement about establishing a Deposit Insurance Division at Somaliland Central Bank, laying the groundwork for a dynamic financial partnership between Somaliland and Taiwan—a beacon of hope for deeper ties between the two nations.

The delegation also secured successful bilateral agreements with deposit insurance agencies from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, and Turkey, forging a robust network of cooperation to elevate Somaliland’s financial resilience. These partnerships signal a bright future for Somaliland’s economy.

The delegation, featuring esteemed experts like Mr. Mohamed Abdilahi Ali (Director of Financial Institutions Supervision), Mr. Abshir Abdi Mohamed (Director of Monetary Policy), and senior advisor Mr. Mahmoud, exemplified Somaliland’s vision under the leadership of Governor Abdinasir Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi. Their efforts are driving transformative financial reforms to empower Somaliland’s banking sector and inspire confidence nationwide.

Somaliland’s stellar performance at IADIAR 2025 marks a new chapter of prosperity, positioning the nation as a rising star in regional and global finance!