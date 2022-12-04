The President of Somaliland received a delegation from DP-World

The President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, received yesterday at the Presidential Palace a delegation led by the Deputy Director and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East and Africa Company of DP World Mr. Suhail Al Banna.

At the meeting, they discussed important points related to the projects carried out by DP World in Somaliland, especially in Berbera, the capital of the Sahel Region, with a focus on the completion of the construction of the first part of the Free Zone, which is expected to be completed this December. It will eventually be completed, followed by the implementation of the second phase.

Also, it is worth noting that there are many companies (Companies) including foreigners and those owned by citizens who have registered to take advantage of the Tax Free Zones, so that be a part of Somaliland’s economic growth.

The administration of the Middle East and Africa gave the president a general report on the activities of the Port of Berbera and noted that the Port will be an economic center that serves the countries of the Horn and East Africa.

We thanked the President of Somaliland for the efforts shown by the company DP World while handling various projects to develop the Republic of Somaliland.