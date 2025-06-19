High-Level U.S. Delegation Visits the Republic of Somaliland to Enhance Security Cooperation

HARGEISA – The Government of the United States of America is pleased to announce the arrival of a high-level delegation to the Republic of Somaliland for a working visit aimed at bolstering security and defense collaboration between the two nations.

The delegation, led by Ambassador Richard Riley, includes notable figures such as General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), along with several senior U.S. military officials and esteemed diplomats.

During their discussions, both sides addressed a wide array of issues that are of mutual significance, with a particular focus on fortifying defense and security cooperation. This visit underscores Somaliland’s steadfast commitment to enhancing its defense, security, trade, and collaborative efforts with the United States.

Furthermore, the Government of Somaliland extends its warm welcome to the U.S. delegation as they visit the strategic port city of Berbera. This visit aims to evaluate the quality of infrastructure essential for augmenting security and defense capabilities, aligned with the United States Government’s dedication to maintaining stability in the region.

The Republic of Somaliland greatly appreciates the interest and commitment demonstrated by the United States Government towards promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. This partnership signifies a pivotal step forward in strengthening bilateral relations and addressing the shared challenges faced by both nations.

