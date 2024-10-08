Taiwan is supporting Somaliland in the implementation of a data storage center and protecting its security

In this meeting, the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Taiwan Technical Mission Office, together with members of the largest company in the field of information security security in Taiwan.

The ministries of information and communication of Somaliland and a delegation from the Taiwan Technical Mission, held a tripartite meeting today in the capital of Somaliland, Hargeisa.

In this meeting, the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Taiwan Technical Mission Office, together with members of the largest company in the field of information security security in Taiwan.

The meeting which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Information, was chaired by the Director General of the Ministry of Information of Somaliland, Muostafa Abdi Ise Sheine.

The parties discussed in the meeting how to work together and develop the ITG department and the technology issues of the Ministry of Information.

Also, it was discussed in the meeting the need to find a center to store information and protect its security, and to create a place to protect the information and storage of the ministry, in order to prevent any security threats in the Internet and information, which is setting new trends in technology.

An official from Taiwan’s data protection company, who spoke at the forum, said that the purpose of their visit was to help the Somaliland Ministry of Communications and Technology assess the data storage center in Somaliland.

He mentioned that this center is helping the Somaliland government in the implementation of the E-Government program, which is one in which the government centers are connected to the technology system, and he said that Taiwan is a friend of Somaliland.

The Director General of the Ministry of Cultural Information and Awareness of Somaliland, Mustafe Abdi Isse Sheine, who also spoke at the meeting, thanked the members of the Taiwan delegation, and reported on the things that the ministry needs, and the members of the delegation said that they would work with the Ministry.

The members of the Taiwan delegation gathered information related to the technology system used by the Ministry of Information, and they promised to support the National Television and Radio Hargeisa departments to move to the modern technology system, and at the same time avoid information and history. Get rid of old ways.

The members of the delegation finally visited the recording rooms of Radio Hargeisa which has a history of more than 80 years, the National Television Center and other places of the Ministry of Information.