Somaliland: The Dissemination of the National Policy on Climate Change

Hargeisa (HP): The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Somaliland held a meeting today in Hargeisa to launch the dissemination of Somaliland’s National Climate Change Policy.

According to the Decree of President Muse Bihi Abdi, which came out on November 7, 2023, which was aimed at the dissemination of the National Policy on Climate Change JSL, which was previously approved by the Somaliland cabinet, and the legislative councils, and hesigned by the president.

The reason behind Somaliland’s national climate change policy is that based on the national constitution, especially Article 58, and other regulations related to environmental issues approved by Somaliland’s legislative councils, they guide the protection andenvironmental management.

In addition, in order to ensure the government’s responsibility for the development of the community in terms of environment, and economy, in accordance with our national vision of 2030, in the third national development plan.



They are one of the most important policies that have been demonstrated, as the Somaliland government is committed to protecting the environment, developing the economy, and the community, as the Director General of the Somaliland Ministry of Environment, Mohamed A/lahi Duale said at the launch of the company.

The forum for the dissemination of the National Policy on climate change, was attended by the Ministers of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, Council Relations, and Constitutional Affairs, the presidential adviser on economic affairs, the director general of the Ministry of National Planning.



Heads of international and local organizations working on environmental issues, the Peace Academy, and Somaliland Development, Dahabshiil company officials, officials from the Taiwan embassy in Hargeisa, and the UK government office in Hargeisa, Ardaywhich took place in the country’s universities, and young people who are active in local issues.

So what is the general purpose of the national policy on climate change in Somaliland, the Director General of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Somaliland, Mohamed A/lahi Duale, who made a speech at the opening of the meeting, explains this matter.

He said, “The general goal of the national policy on climate change is to ensure that the citizens of Somaliland have strong resilience, the effects of climate change, and resist the effects of climate change on our social and economic conditions.

Among the specific objectives of this policy is to reduce the vulnerability of the problem caused by the effects of climate change, and to strengthen the methods of protection of the vulnerable sections of the society, the natural environment, and up Carrying out the rule is ready the recognition of natural disasters, and their management”.

“To propose reasonable adaptation measures to deal with the effects of climate change, by raising the level of resilience, while reducing the level of vulnerability, strengthening the capacity of the community.

To develop the activities of government agencies, to unite the response to climate change that comes from all aspects that are important for the economy of Somaliland and the environment, and the community” said the Director General of the Ministry of Environment.

On the other hand, the Director said that this report focuses on two areas, namely adaptation to the effects of climate change, and to reduce the problems caused by climate change.

Mohamed Abdullahi Duale thanked President Bihi, and pointed out that his actions are marked by the dissemination of the national policy on climate change.

“I am here to thank the president of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, whose council of ministers had a long discussion and analysis on the national policy on climate change, when it was presented, and then the ministers approved it.

And then the president signed the policy. “It will affect the actions of President Bihi, the national policy on climate change, and it is an important issue,” said the Director General of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Somaliland.

On the other hand, the opening of the national policy on climate change in Somaliland was addressed by members of the ministers who attended, and other officials, who all welcomed the dissemination of the national policy on climate change, and the responsibility of the Ministry of Environmentcommitted to making our society aware of the effects of climate change.

Hargeisa Press.xom/Hargeisa Office.