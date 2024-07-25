UK: Liverpool County Council recognized Somaliland as an independent country

The Local Council of the City of Liverpool in the United Kingdom has announced that they have recognized Somaliland as an independent country.

The local council of the city of Liverpool, said that they recognized Somaliland as an ‘independent country’ after the council voted for it.

Liverpool is not the first city in England to claim that it recognizes Somaliland, previously it is remembered as the cities of Sheffield and Cardiff City in Wales in the Kingdom of Great Britain.

In the UK, there are the most expatriates in Somaliland, who often work in the town councils where they are to campaign for Somaliland.

The representative of Somaliland in the United Kingdom, Ambassador Abdillahi, gave a speech of thanks at the headquarters of the local council in Liverpool, which is related to the recognition that the local council of Liverpool recognized Somaliland as a country.