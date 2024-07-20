The chairman of HCC explained the content of this year’s motto of Independence

Chairman of the Cultural Center of Hargeisa Dr. Jama Muse Jama explained the meaning of this year’s slogan of Self-Esteem and the number of delegates who participated in the 17th Hargeisa Book Fair, which came from around 14 countries.

Read excerpts from the speech below

The Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, the Mayor of the Capital, other members of the Executive, Party Leaders, Members of Parliament, Military Commanders, Somaliland Musicians Council, Youth from the regions of the country, ladies. and gentlemen.

Dear friends

Good morning.

It is a blessed day. The 17th anniversary of the Hargeisa Book Fair opened its doors today. And we are together one more time.

It is the main target of this movement’s commitment to the development of reading and writing culture in our society, especially the youth. The ongoing annual event goes beyond the book, as you know and will witness, it is a celebration of art and creativity in all forms and genres. You witnessed the beginning of traditional sports.

We will have 123 speakers at this stage, including 25 scholars, writers and foreign artists from 14 different countries; we have 35 wings (26 Hargeisa and 6 Gailey and 3 children of Hargeisa, Gabiley and Arabs); more than 30 new books (mostly new Somali books); 50 artists; 16 artists; the presence of 10 diplomatic offices, a children’s exhibition and STEM entertainment, chess and chess competitions.

We have Tunisia as the host country of HIBF. We welcome our friends to our home, Somaliland. It is a blessing to have you here with us. You came this morning and I know you are tired, but we can see the energy in your faces all the same. Welcome.

We welcome other guests, some are coming in the next few days.

We are together for six days, but as a nation, as global citizens, and as human beings, we need to work together and unite against the challenges of nature, man-made and natural challenges.

That’s why we’ve collectively chosen the team of the year. When we chose the word “ISAHANSHO” for the slogan of the year in Somali, we can choose coexistence, unity, togetherness, as we have done before. But togetherness is stronger. We are together, and we want to be together for celebrations and existence. It’s a feeling.

Togetherness is the positive feeling of uniting with others in friendship and mutual understanding. To give your community a great sense of togetherness, you should give an open door to others who want to join. We want to stand together for important movements, including climate change, economic challenges, and other important issues.

It is an election year for the people of Somaliland. The choices are divided. We want to be together and remember this togetherness throughout the year.

This year, we deliberately chose solidarity as our slogan to underline the resilience that Somaliland and the international community have shown against these difficult challenges. Democracy is hard to sustain. Freedom of speech is hard to maintain, to protect against climate and other major problems around the world.

Somaliland and its resilience can be an example for all. Again, we are committed to embracing this spirit of resilience and harnessing our collective power to face these local and global challenges together.

I wish you a good stay in Somaliland. First of all, please visit different places in Somaliland, connect with your friends, enjoy the hospitality that this nation has shown to the world.

Welcome to Somaliland, welcome to Hargeisa International Book Fair