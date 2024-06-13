Somaliland proclaims rape associated cases be dealt with through judicial system

Hargeisa,(HargeisaPress)-The state is convictional that the issue of rape cases be dealt with squarely by the judiciary as per the constitution as opposed to the traditional cultural tenets hitherto largely practiced.

This was proclamation was averred and specified in the resolution reached by the cabinet on Thursday 13th June 2024 in the 129th session of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Somaliland which was chaired by the President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E. Musa Bihi Abd while flanked by his deputy, the Vice President H.E. Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail (Saili’i).

Several issues were pondered in the course of the session notably the recurring issues of rape cases, national security, health matters and associated national plans, given that it is an electioneering season.

The cabinet members were briefed on the security status of the nation, and the Horn of Africa region at large by the Interior minister Hon. Mohamed Kahin Ahmed who happens to be also the ruling party KULMIYE chairman.

He included in his briefings preparatory plans of the ruling party in readiness for the upcoming elections, both the presidential and the political parties’ one.

The cabinet members were also briefed on the dengue fever malaise which has inflicted the nation in an endemic manner for three consecutive years.

While informing them on the status of the disease afflicting the country, the Deputy Minister of Health Development Hon. Liban Yusuf Gahanuug, detailed efforts the health department was exerting, in combating not only the dengue fever, but generally other diseases as well.

The council also noted the national plans of the Ministry of Information, Culture and National Guidance as the country headed for elections, in briefs given by the Minister Hon. Ali Hassan Mohamed (Ali Marehaan).

At the end of in-depth analytical discussions, the Council of Ministers convictionally resolved that the recurrent and contentious issues related to rape cases be left to be addressed and dealt with judiciously by the justice department through its judicial processes as opposed to traditional cultural tenets as has been the main practice.

The resolutions averred that the traditional cultural leadership should not indulge in related rape cases at all.

By M.A. Egge