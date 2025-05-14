Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Somtuna, the largest fish processing factory in the Horn of Africa, took center stage at the Saudi Food Exhibition in Riyadh this week, drawing praise for its premium seafood products and high-quality processing standards. The factory, strategically located in the port city of Berbera, is a landmark investment by Dahabshiil Group, one of the most influential conglomerates in the Horn of Africa.
As visitors sampled tuna and other delicacies harvested from the pristine waters of the Gulf of Aden, Somtuna emerged as a powerful symbol of Somaliland’s untapped potential in the blue economy. With its advanced processing facilities and export-ready packaging, the factory is not only providing employment and infrastructure for the region but also positioning Somaliland as a new player in global seafood supply chains.
“This is about more than fish—it’s about building a sustainable, export-driven economy in a region rich with natural resources and ambition,” said a Dahabshiil representative. “Somtuna is proof that Africa can compete at the highest levels of food production and quality assurance.”
The Saudi Food Expo 2025 has become one of the largest and most influential platforms for showcasing food innovation, agricultural investment, and cross-border trade in the Middle East. This year’s edition attracted hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of stakeholders from across the globe, cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional gateway for food security and economic cooperation.
The expo gained even greater international significance following a high-profile visit by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, who arrived in Riyadh to attend the parallel Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum. During his visit, President Trump met with senior Saudi officials and top investors, resulting in a series of multibillion-dollar investment agreements aimed at boosting infrastructure, energy, and trade ties between the two nations. Trump praised Saudi Arabia as a “great country” and reaffirmed his strong relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Abdirashid Duale, CEO of Dahabshiil Group—who previously drew global attention when he attended President Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.—continues to be a key figure in promoting cross-border investment and African entrepreneurship on the world stage. Under his leadership, Dahabshiil has championed sustainable development and job creation across Somalia, Somaliland, and the wider Horn of Africa.
“Dahabshiil’s investment in Somtuna isn’t just about profit,” said an international analyst. “It’s about vision—about creating local solutions with global relevance.”
As Somtuna expands its market reach across the Middle East and eyes new trade partnerships in Asia and Europe, it stands as a beacon of what is possible when African innovation, diaspora capital, and regional stability converge.
SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT