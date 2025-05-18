African voice for peace and recognition. By: MP. Eng Ahmed Abdi Ibrahim

Somaliland seeks the world Somaliland searches the world To recogmise my sole state, I am told to wait and wait get wait So wait but wait and wait with wait Long enough to wait how long to wait Alone and short.

Are you in fain but be in faith Feel us the time right time to feel. We have the rank We have the right And have the rule To run with you on the right truck Do be brave and bold in eyes Powerful heart genius in mind.

Armed the aim The triple ppp Post us to peace Bloodshed less Prosperity peace on the world Where are you all The master leaders Leading the world To say the world oh peace of mind pray with us in every pertinent prosperity my red green and withe flag with the dark star in the mid of it shows you/us the way to corporate.

We cant wait long so long and long Sights and sound If yet the same See you in tight.

By: MP Ahmed Abdi Ibrahim

About the author, Eng Ahmed Abdi Ibrahim, is a Member of the Somaliland Parliament.