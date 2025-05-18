South Sudan sends message to Somaliland on Independence Day

In an unprecedented show of pan-African solidarity, Hon. David Nyang, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs of Upper Nile State, South Sudan, has delivered a stirring Independence Day message to the people of Somaliland, marking a significant diplomatic milestone for the unrecognized nation through The Advocate Post.

A Message That Resonates Across Africa

Dated Nyanginchar, 18 May, 2025, Minister Nyang’s letter celebrates Somaliland’s:

– 34 years of resilient self-governance

– Grassroots democratic institutions

– Peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms

– Unmatched stability in the Horn of Africa.

“Your journey rooted in resilience, unity, and an unwavering commitment to peace is a testament to the power of a people who refuse to be defined by adversity,” Nyang wrote, directly challenging the international community’s silence on Somaliland’s statehood.

Key Diplomatic Breakthroughs in the Letter

1️⃣ First-Ever Support for Recognition by a sitting South Sudanese official

2️⃣ Explicit Call for Sovereignty: “Your rightful place in the global family of nations is long overdue”

3️⃣ African-to-African Solidarity: Draws parallels between South Sudan’s liberation and Somaliland’s quest

Why This Matters Now

The letter arrives as Somaliland: – Expands Berbera Port with $1 billion investments – Signs new oil exploration deals with major firms – Welcomes record 20+ international delegations** for Independence Day

The Advocate Post’s Exclusive Role

This diplomatic overture follows The Advocate Post’s groundbreaking interview with Minister Nyang for April-May 2025 Issue in which Editor-in-Chief Abdul Rafay Afzal first broached Somaliland’s recognition question.

“Our publication persistent coverage has turned Somaliland’s story from a regional issue to a continental imperative,” said Afzal. “Minister Nyang’s letter proves truth has power.”