The story behind Somaliland’s Restoration of Sovereignty Day: 18th of May

Hargeisa– On 18 May 1991, after the collapse of the dictatorial and genocidal regime of Somalia, leaders of freedom fighters, politicians, intellectuals and Inclusive Clan Clders (representing broad spectrum of Somaliland’s major clans from east to west) convened a Grand Convention in Burao City formally declaring Somaliland’s Renewed Sovereignty: factually revoking the ill-fated 1960 union with Somalia after years of repression, upheaval, highly organized genocidal crimes against innocent Somaliland civilian population.

18th of May every year, Somalilanders at home and in diaspora communities worldwide transform solemn remembrance into festive celebration, honoring the 1991 Restoration of Sovereignty.

From parades in the Capital City of Hargeisa to rallies in over 70 capitals and Major Cities across 40+ countries around the world, from Oslo to Johannesburg, from London, Stockholm, Toronto to Nairobi, from Tokyo to Los Angeles; the day has evolved into A POWERFUL SYMBOL OF UNITY, RESILIENCE, AND THE ENDURING QUEST FOR RECOGNITION.

These vibrant, multifaceted celebrations—rooted in solemn commemoration yet infused with festive energy—embody Somaliland’s resilience and the global community’s unwavering belief in its future as a sovereign nation…….

Long live the Republic of Somaliland

Huseindeyr Spokesman for the President of the Republic of Somaliland