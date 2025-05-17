Republic of Somaliland Celebrating May 18, 2025

How Students and Communities Marked the Day Under the Theme “Together We Can Achieve” and Its Unique Aspects Compared to Previous Years

Tomorrow, Sunday the18th May, is a pivotal date in Somaliland, commemorating its re-assertion in 1991 of the country’s independence hence dissolving the ill-fated union with the former Somalia Republic regime.

This day embodies national pride, unity, and the collective aspirations of Somalilanders. The 2025 celebration, themed “Together We Can Achieve,” underscores the power of unity in driving progress. This report details how students in schools and communities across Somaliland’s regions, such as Hargeisa, Burao, Borama, and Berbera, Erigavo, Ainabo and all districts prepared for and celebrated May 18, 2025; and highlights how this year’s event differs from previous years, drawing on cultural traditions, historical context, and with, profound inferences which had been going on for the past three weeks.

Preparations and Celebrations by Students in Schools

Students across Somaliland’s educational institutions played a central role in the May 18, 2025, celebrations, aligning their activities with the theme of unity and collective achievement.

Key efforts included:

Educational Initiatives Thematic Competitions: Students participated in essay, poetry, and art contests focused on “Together We Can Achieve.” For example, in Hargeisa, students created posters with messages like “Unity Is Our Strength,” displayed in school halls. Debates and Seminars: Schools hosted debates on topics like “The Role of Unity in Somaliland’s Future,” encouraging collaboration. The University of Hargeisa and other institutions held seminars with SNM veterans and community leaders to inspire students.

Cultural and Artistic Activities Unity-Themed Performances: Students rehearsed traditional dances like Daanto and Jaandeer, choreographed to reflect teamwork. School choirs performed songs celebrating collective achievements, shared at assemblies and public events. Theater and Drama: Drama clubs staged plays reenacting moments of unity, such as the SNM’s struggle or post-1991 reconciliation, performed in schools and community venues. Art Exhibitions: Students created murals and artwork featuring Somaliland’s flag and symbols of unity, showcased in schools and public spaces like Burao’s community centers.

Community Engagement Collaborative Projects: Students participated in group initiatives, such as cleaning public spaces and planting trees, reflecting the theme’s call for collective action. In Borama, schools organized clean-up drives to prepare for parades. Fundraising for Events: Student councils worked together to raise funds for decorations and school-based celebrations, fostering teamwork across diverse student groups.



Preparations and Celebrations by Communities in the Regions

Communities across Somaliland, particularly in urban centers and rural areas, embraced the theme “Together We Can Achieve” through vibrant celebrations and collective efforts. Key activities included:

Community-Wide Events Parades and Rallies: Cities like Hargeisa, Burao, Berbera, Borama, Erigavo hosted large-scale parades, with streets adorned in Somaliland’s green, white, and red colors. Hargeisa’s Freedom Square was a hub for rallies, featuring speeches by political leaders, elders, and youth on the importance of unity. Cultural Festivals: Communities organized festivals with traditional food stalls, handicraft displays, and performances. In Berbera, celebrations highlighted the port’s role in uniting economic efforts, with maritime-themed events. Religious Observances: Mosques held special prayers and sermons focusing on unity and gratitude, aligning with the theme. Community leaders promoted inter-clan collaboration during these gatherings.

Business and Media Contributions Business Engagement: Local businesses decorated shops with thematic banners and offered promotions to encourage participation. Markets in Erigavo and Borama saw increased activity as vendors prepared festive goods. Media Campaigns: Somaliland National TV and Radio Hargeisa aired programs on unity, including documentaries and interviews with community leaders. Social media campaigns on platforms like X used hashtags like #TogetherWeCanAchieve to spread the message globally.

Diaspora Involvement The Somaliland diaspora in cities like London, Minneapolis, and Dubai organized events to support the theme, raising funds for community projects such as schools and clinics. Virtual events and social media campaigns connected diaspora communities with local celebrations, amplifying the theme’s global reach.



Distinctions of the 2025 Celebration Compared to Previous Years

The 2025 May 18 celebration, guided by the theme “Together We Can Achieve,” stands out from previous years due to its focus on unity, technological advancements, and contemporary priorities. Key distinctions include:

Focus on Unity The 2025 theme explicitly emphasizes collective action, with events like inter-school unity festivals and clan reconciliation forums taking center stage. This contrasts with previous years, which focused more on historical commemoration or independence alone.

Enhanced Digital Engagement Social Media Presence: The use of platforms like X for campaigns (e.g., #TogetherWeCanAchieve) marks a significant increase in digital engagement compared to past years. Youth-led content, such as videos and virtual tours of sites like the Hargeisa War Memorial, broadened participation. Live-Streaming: Improved internet infrastructure enabled live-streamed events, allowing diaspora communities to join in real-time, unlike the primarily local broadcasts of previous years.

Youth and Educational Emphasis The Somaliland Ministry of Education introduced a “May 18 Education Week” in 2025, with schools dedicating a week to unity-themed activities like collaborative projects and history quizzes, a more structured approach than in past years. Universities launched unity-focused scholarships during the celebrations, targeting students in governance and community development, a new initiative compared to earlier years.

Economic and Political Optimism Economic Progress: The 2025 celebrations highlighted achievements like investments in Berbera Port, with speeches emphasizing collective economic goals, unlike the historical focus of previous years. Diplomatic Advances: Ongoing discussions about international recognition, particularly with Ethiopia and the UAE, added a forward-looking tone, making the 2025 event more globally oriented than past celebrations.



Conclusion

The May 18, 2025, celebration in Somaliland, under the theme “Together We Can Achieve,” showcased the vibrant efforts of students and communities to promote unity and national pride. Schools engaged students through educational programs, cultural performances, and collaborative projects, while communities organized parades, festivals, and media campaigns. The 2025 celebration distinguished itself through its emphasis on unity, enhanced digital engagement, youth involvement, and alignment with economic, environmental, and inclusive priorities, setting it apart from the more traditional events of previous years. Despite challenges like resource limitations and political sensitivities, the celebration reflected Somaliland’s commitment to collective progress, resonating with the theme’s vision of unity and achievement.