Somaliland: President Bihi granted amnesty to 377 prisoners

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi, granted amnesty to those accused of minor crimes, and pardoned the prisoners held for minor crimes.

In this case, on the eve of the new year of the Islamic calendar of 1446, the president granted a general amnesty to 377 prisoners who were imprisoned for minor crimes.

The order clearly states that capital and civil penalties cannot be imposed.

The order was written in the President’s decree implementing the Executive Powers according to article 90 paragraph 5 of the constitution.