Somaliland Government: “The United Nations’ decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia has caused dire consequences and instability.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Dahir Aden, said that the decision of the United Nations to lift the arms embargo on Somalia has had negative consequences for the stability of the Horn of Africa region.

The Somaliland Foreign Minister said this in a post published on his X (Twitter) page tonight.

“The decision of the United Nations to lift the arms embargo on the failed state of Somalia has caused negative consequences and widespread instability,” said Minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden.

He also added, “Instead of the lifting of the embargo being expected to contribute to peace and stability, it has encouraged extremist groups, and this step has further weakened the overall security of the region.”

The Somaliland Foreign Minister called on the International Community to urgently reassess and review the arms embargo lifted on Somalia, as its dangers are increasing and endangering the stability of the Horn of Africa.