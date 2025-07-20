Hargeisa International Book Fair: the voice of Somali Literature

From July 26 to 31, 2025, Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, will host the 18th edition of the Hargeisa International Book Fair (HIBF), the largest book fair in the Horn of Africa. Under the theme “Africa,” the event brings together authors, poets, artists, and over 10,000 visitors to promote reading, writing, and Somali culture.

Hargeisa will resonate with pages and words during the 18th edition of the Hargeisa International Book Fair (HIBF), the largest literary event in the Horn of Africa. This year, Zambia will be the guest of honor, and the central theme, simply titled “Africa,” highlights the richness and diversity of both contemporary and historical African literature.

A hundred cultural figures gathered

Over six days, the fair will bring together authors, poets, publishers, artists, journalists, and cultural activists from Somaliland, neighboring Somalia, and across the continent. With over 10,000 visitors expected, the discussions will cover a wide range of topics: oral storytelling, Somali poetry, the fight for access to reading, children’s rights, and women’s participation in literary creation.

Workshops, debates, and performances

The program includes public readings, panel discussions on freedom of expression, poetry and writing workshops, artistic performances, and illustrator exhibitions. A special section for children promotes youth literature, while the fair facilitates interaction between African authors and both local and international readers.

Cultural impact and role

Founded in 2008, the HIBF has become a cornerstone of cultural dialogue and literacy promotion in East Africa. It plays a vital role in building a strong cultural identity for Somaliland, despite its lack of international recognition. The fair fosters freedom of expression, civic empowerment, and education, while also contributing to the local economy through the influx of national and foreign visitors.

Outlook and challenges

The 2025 edition aims to strengthen literary exchange between Southern and Eastern Africa, promote book publishing in African languages, and encourage greater female representation in the publishing industry. By placing literature at the heart of the event, the HIBF establishes itself as a cultural showcase for an ambitious Somaliland—future-focused and open to the world.