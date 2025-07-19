The Somaliland Parliament honored the Majority Leader of the Oregon State House of Representatives in the United States and the Chairman of the Somaliland Union Association (SL-SAG)

The First Deputy Speaker of the Somaliland House of Representatives, and Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives, Said Mire Farah (Giire), today hosted a luncheon in honor of Senator Kayse Jama, the Majority Leader of the Upper House of Oregon in the United States, and Abdirisaq Mohamed Jama, the Chairman of the Somaliland Strategic Advisory Group (SL-SAG) in the United States.

The event, which took place in Hargeisa, was warmly organized, with appreciation and hospitality in recognition of the important role these two officials play in strengthening the relationship between Somaliland and the United States.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Somaliland, Said Mire Farah, delivered a brief welcoming speech during the event, thanking Senator Keyse Jama and Speaker Abdirisaq Mohamed Jama for their visit to Somaliland, and their efforts, especially for the large number of people in the country, in addition to the Senator and the SAG organization headed by Abdirisaq, to work together to ensure that the country and the American people give special attention to this region, including Somaliland.

He also noted that cooperation and interaction between the Somaliland Parliament and American politicians will be strengthened.

Senator Keyse Jama, for his part, thanked the Speaker of the House and the people of Somaliland for the warm welcome he received, stating that he is particularly interested in issues of democracy, human rights, and strengthening good governance in Somaliland. He promised to use his voice and position to promote peace and democracy in Somaliland over time.

Similarly, Abdirisaq Mohamed Jama, Chairman of SL-SAG, indicated that their organization is focusing on developing political, economic, and investment relations between Somaliland and the international community, especially the United States.

The event was also attended by members of the House of Representatives, especially the various committees that comprise the House of Representatives, and the advisor to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.