Education Minister and World Remit Founder Discuss Tech-Driven Education Reform

HARGEISA – In a significant step toward modernizing education in Somaliland, the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Ismail Duale Yusuf, met with Mr. Ismail Ibrahim Ahmed, founder of World Remit, at his office. The meeting, attended by State Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim and Director General Abdirahman Hussein Haji Hirsi, focused on leveraging technology to enhance the national education system.

The discussions centered on the Sahamiye Foundation’s role in advancing educational development, particularly through the reform of the national curriculum. Both parties emphasized the importance of collaboration to integrate modern technology into education, aiming to improve teaching methods and curriculum delivery across Somaliland.

Prof. Ismail Duale Yusuf highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address educational challenges, stating, “By partnering with organizations like the Sahamiye Foundation, we can transform our education system to meet the demands of the 21st century.”

Mr. Ismail Ibrahim Ahmed reaffirmed World Remit’s commitment to supporting Somaliland’s education sector, pledging to incorporate cutting-edge technology to drive progress. “We are dedicated to ensuring that modern tools play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Somaliland,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to strengthen cooperation, with both sides expressing optimism about the potential impact of technology-driven education reforms. This partnership marks a promising milestone in Somaliland’s efforts to elevate its education system and prepare students for a rapidly evolving global landscape.