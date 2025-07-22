The UK government has pledged to further strengthen its support for education in Somaliland during the drought

The Minister of Education and Science of Somaliland, Prof. Ismail Duale Yusuf, today held a key meeting with a high-level delegation from the UK government led by UK Head of Project Development Chris Pycroft.

The meeting discussed the potential impact of the drought on education, the urgent needs to address the drought, and the opportunities for support from the UK government to ensure that education does not come to a standstill.

The Minister of Education thanked the UK delegation for their continued support for education in Somaliland.

The Somaliland Minister of Education also noted that this partnership is crucial for education in Somaliland.

For their part, the UK delegation pledged to further strengthen their support for education in Somaliland during the drought, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, protecting vulnerable children, and improving education.