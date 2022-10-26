Somaliland: Minister of Environment Met Delegation from African Development Bank

Hargeisa (HP): Somaliland Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Ms. Shukri Ismail Bandare, met today with a delegation from the African Development Bank.





The minister accompanied by the heads of departments for the ministery of Environment.

The Minister explained the mission of the Ministry to the delegation and the worsening impact of climate change to local communities across Somaliland.



The delegation also shared their programmatic areas and the work that they are doing in Somaliland, and if there are areas for cooperation between the Bank and the Ministry.



Hargeisan Press.com/Hargeisa Office.