Somaliland: High Expectations from President-elect the Waddani Party Members

Forming a new cabinet following an election is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tasks for any leader, especially in a politically dynamic context such as ours. For the newly elected president, this challenge is magnified by a significant influx of demands from party members and the public.

Here are some key aspects to consider:

High Expectations from the Wadani Party Members

Over 1,000 members of the Wadani party are reportedly seeking positions within the government, creating a complex situation where the president must balance rewarding party loyalty with ensuring competency in key roles.

Many of these individuals are new to government roles and may lack the necessary experience, further complicating the selection process.

The Challenge of Meritocracy vs. Political Obligations

The president is likely under immense pressure to reward those supporting his election campaign while building a cabinet based on qualifications and competence.

A merit-based approach is vital to ensuring the government functions effectively, but it must also reflect Somaliland’s diversity to foster inclusivity and national unity.

Strategic Composition of the Cabinet

The cabinet must balance several factors, including regional representation, gender inclusivity, and professional expertise in critical security, education, health, and infrastructure sectors.

Aligning the cabinet with the president’s policy goals while addressing the population’s immediate needs requires thorough deliberation and strategic planning.

Managing Public and Political Expectations

The rumours circulating on social media indicate that the public watches every step of this process. If the timeline for appointments is perceived as delayed, this can lead to heightened speculation and criticism.

The president’s office should consider proactive communication strategies to address these rumours and inform the public about the progress, criteria, and timeline for cabinet formation.

Avoiding Factionalism Within the Party

The high demand for government positions could lead to internal disagreements or competition among Wadani members. To mitigate this, the president should foster unity within the party by encouraging cooperation and prioritizing the nation’s interests over individual ambitions.

This is a defining moment for the president, and the choices made during this period will set the tone for the administration. Patience from citizens and constructive dialogue within political circles are essential for building a government capable of addressing Somaliland’s challenges and aspirations.

ENG.ABDI ALI BARKHAD

Independent Political Analysts

tra50526@gmail.com +252 65 9555110

23/11/24