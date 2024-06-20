Hassan Sheikh, MPs from Somaliland pressured Djibouti to give up the African Union presidency

Mogadishu— Fosiya Yusuf Haji Aden, one of the members of the Somali Parliament, spoke for the first time about the pressure from the

Somalia’s top brass, while competing for the chair of the African Union.

MP Fosiya, who spoke to the media, refused to give up the seat, saying that the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh and the Prime Minister clearly told him to “stay out of the race and give up on the Djibouti candidate”.

Fosiya Yusuf Haji Adan said that at first the president of Somalia and the prime minister were standing by him, but everything changed suddenly.

“In the middle of May, at the end of the Madasa conference, I was called by President Hassan Sheikh, Prime Minister Hamza and four of the heads of the regional governments. The elders told me that they agreed to give up and stay out of the competition and this campaign and work. came in,” said Fosiya Member of Parliament Yusuf Haji Adan.

The parliamentarians said that when they asked why Somalia was left with this important position, they told them that the president of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Geele, asked him to leave it, so that he could nominate his foreign minister.

“For a while when we were discussing and everyone insisted that I stay, I tried to judge, burn and talk about the great interest of the nation.”

Fosiya member of parliament, she added, “I was asked by the leaders what the Somali name was changed to satisfy me, but I was not answered.” After a long time and a lot of discussion, the elders insisted on their decision and then they asked me to give them 10 days to think about it, I am sure that nothing will change.”

She spoke about the benefits of Somalia for this seat, refusing to give up on Somalia, “The African Union is close to the Friday between the nations, and I am bringing honor to the country, and it is impossible for me to give up the candidacy for that seat.”

“I didn’t see a competitor or a country that was forced to leave the race, so looking at all that, I thought that I should not give up that seat, as I was already ordered to give up to another government in 2016,” said Foosiya Yusuf Haji Aden. .

The parliamentarians also said that the pride of this seat was born in the past years, but he had previously opposed the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh from his previous rule, and now he has broken his back again, according to her.

“President Hassan insisted that he would give his vote to Kenya and not waste time. The matter was taken up and it was decided to wait for the next election in 2025. I had to wait another eight years and run again at this time. ”

However, diplomatic sources have confirmed that the plan to put pressure on Somalia’s leaders, Fosiya Yusuf Haji Aden, to give up the African Union presidency, came from Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Geele, attributed to individuals from Somaliland. The tension between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which is opposed by Djibouti and Somalia, has intensified.