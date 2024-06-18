A delegation from the United States House of Representatives visited Somaliland

HARGEISA- Powerful bipartisan congressional delegation has arrived in Somaliland to bolster U.S. engagement in the strategically critical Horn of Africa region. This visit comes amid heightened diplomatic activity involving Somaliland, Ethiopia, and Somalia, signaling a pivotal moment in regional geopolitics.

The delegation includes Hunt VanderToll, the legislative director for Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), a key member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. VanderToll’s participation underscores Rep. Barr’s focus on the complex geopolitical dynamics unfolding in the Horn of Africa and Somaliland’s unique sovereign status.

This visit follows a recent trip by Somalia’s Foreign Minister to the U.S., where he emphasized Somalia’s newly acquired United Nations Security Council membership and, more importantly, lobbied against a pending memorandum of understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia. The agreement would grant Somaliland formal recognition by Ethiopia in exchange for allowing a strategic naval base on the Red Sea coast, marking a potential diplomatic breakthrough for the Republic of Somaliland.

Despite Somalia’s considerable efforts to thwart the Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU, it appears to have exhausted its options and has recently escalated tensions by threatening to bar Ethiopian troops from participating in future peacekeeping missions in the war-ravaged country. This move, prioritizing opposition to the agreement over its own security, reflects the high stakes involved in the regional power dynamics.

Meanwhile, Richard Riley the incoming U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, is set to assume his post in the coming days. His stance on whether to support the “One Somalia” policy or hold the federal government of Somalia accountable for unwillingness to engage terror groups and threatening its neighbors remains unclear, adding another layer of complexity to U.S. involvement in the region.

The trip is organized by the Humpty Dumpty Institute (HDI), known for facilitating strategic dialogues and track two diplomacy, and co-organized by the American Global Institute with sponsorship from the Redsea Cultural Foundation, led by Dr Jama Muse Jama. The delegation consists of senior congressional staffers from both parties representing powerful legislative committees:

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) – Vice Chair of Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Nonproliferation

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) – Intelligence and Judiciary Committees

and Judiciary Committees Rep. André Carson (D-IN) – Intelligence and Transportation Committees

and Transportation Committees Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) – Ways & Means Committee

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) – Ways & Means, Budget, and Agriculture Committees

Rep. John Carter (R-TX) – Appropriations Committee

Congressional committees wield significant influence, shaping legislation, providing oversight, and impacting critical areas of governance. The Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Nonproliferation is pivotal in preventing weapons proliferation and formulating arms control and global security policies. The overarching Foreign Affairs Committee addresses diplomatic relations, foreign aid, and human rights promotion. Concurrently, the Intelligence Committee oversees intelligence agencies and operations, ensuring adherence to laws and values while safeguarding against threats and protecting civil liberties. These committees enable comprehensive legislative action and robust governance over crucial spheres impacting America’s global stance and citizen safety.

Rep. Barr has been outspoken about China’s growing influence in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizing the importance of engaging with partners like Somaliland that remain independent from authoritarian influences. The U.S. aims to secure a stronger position in the Red Sea region to counter the increasing Chinese and Russian presence. Somaliland, significantly free from their influence, presents a key opportunity.

Somaliland’s ties with Taiwan in 2020 further strained its relationship with China after breaking from Somalia’s recognition of Beijing, despite warnings about consequences for development aid. However, Somaliland remains resolute in pursuing broader international recognition. Senator James Risch (R-ID), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has praised Somaliland’s stability and democratic governance, stating that supporting regions upholding these values is crucial for maintaining a strategic balance.

The delegation is led by Dr. Al Khalafalla, a prominent public policy authority on the Middle East and Africa with deep ties to the U.S. Congress. Dr. Khalafalla, President of American Global Consulting and Chairman of the Humpty Dumpty Institute, has a distinguished career in advancing international peace and economic development through education initiatives. His work has earned recognition from the U.S. Congress and humanitarian awards. Dr. Khalafalla, who holds a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, is a sought-after voice in major media outlets and global forums.

In recent developments, Somaliland’s inclusion in the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) signifies a notable shift in U.S. policy, acknowledging Somaliland’s strategic importance. The NDAA’s provisions focus on enhancing security cooperation and potentially paving the way for stronger diplomatic and economic ties. This move reflects the growing recognition of Somaliland’s stability and its role in countering regional threats such as terrorism and piracy, further integrating Somaliland into broader international security frameworks.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the civil war but remains unrecognized by any nation. Its maintenance of peace and stability, in contrast to Somalia’s ongoing turmoil, signals enduring U.S. congressional interest, as evidenced by multiple prior fact-finding missions over the past decade.